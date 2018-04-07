$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Am�rica M�vil (AMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Am�rica M�vil’s earnings. Am�rica M�vil reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Am�rica M�vil will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Am�rica M�vil.

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. Am�rica M�vil had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Santander raised Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Am�rica M�vil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Am�rica M�vil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on Am�rica M�vil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,802. The company has a market cap of $64,256.61, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Am�rica M�vil has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Am�rica M�vil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Am�rica M�vil during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/0-50-earnings-per-share-expected-for-am%ef%bf%bdrica-m%ef%bf%bdvil-amx-this-quarter.html.

Am�rica M�vil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Am�rica M�vil (AMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Am�rica M�vil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Am�rica M�vil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.