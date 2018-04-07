$0.58 EPS Expected for Ameren Corp (AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Ameren reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ameren had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $105,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $714,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 423,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 150,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. 2,826,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,003. Ameren has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $13,936.94, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

