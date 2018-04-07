$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc (BAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,783,512. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $178,651,000. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,504,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,486,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,800 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,098,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after purchasing an additional 474,520 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,389.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

