$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco (SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. Sysco reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $4,923,868.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,370 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,507. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,547,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,578,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 457,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,969,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,569,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,879,000 after purchasing an additional 277,097 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,476.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

