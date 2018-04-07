$0.64 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy (LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $413.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 65,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $2,090,665.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 148,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,192,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 117,104 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 739.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 836,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 736,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,433.22, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

