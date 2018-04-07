$0.67 EPS Expected for Perry Ellis International (PERY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perry Ellis International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Perry Ellis International reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Perry Ellis International will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perry Ellis International.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PERY. BidaskClub downgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Perry Ellis International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERY. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Perry Ellis International in the 4th quarter worth $6,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,871 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Perry Ellis International in the 4th quarter worth $1,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Perry Ellis International in the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PERY stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.80, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. Perry Ellis International has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

