$0.74 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $946.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.75 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

MTH stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 271,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,311. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1,901.59, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $26,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $550,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,987 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

