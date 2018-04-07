$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 581,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,260. The firm has a market cap of $6,571.02, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. RPM International has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $138,670.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,850.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,833,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,253,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

