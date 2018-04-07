$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings Inc (POST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Post reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,720 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.72 per share, with a total value of $200,518.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,058 shares in the company, valued at $19,761,235.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff A. Zadoks purchased 1,353 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,174.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,064.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,073 shares of company stock worth $7,498,693. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,692,000 after acquiring an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,196,000 after acquiring an additional 734,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Post by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,273,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Post by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,447,000 after acquiring an additional 380,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 985,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 776,411 shares in the last quarter.

Post (NYSE:POST) opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4,921.85, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.03. Post has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

