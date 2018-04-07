$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OSK traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 326,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,899.03, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 1,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $137,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,123.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/1-72-billion-in-sales-expected-for-oshkosh-co-osk-this-quarter.html.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.