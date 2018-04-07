Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.78 Million in AMERCO (UHAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AMERCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,630,000. Gruss Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 103,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,850.18, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $326.30 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.20 by ($6.86). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $842.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $353.97 per share, for a total transaction of $353,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $460,161. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

