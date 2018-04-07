$102.97 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $102.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.18 million and the lowest is $90.51 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $108.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $102.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.99 million to $544.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $520.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $505.06 million to $528.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

HT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 548,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,299. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 2,975 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh purchased 1,485 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 153,963 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,016,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 50 hotels totaling 7,725 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

