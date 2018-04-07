Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $14.50 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $383.48, a P/E ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

