Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,300 Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 361,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Summit Midstream by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 637,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Summit Midstream by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMLP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Summit Midstream from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Summit Midstream to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Summit Midstream and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Summit Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

In related news, insider Steven J. Newby bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,334.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,036.59, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.77. Summit Midstream has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.59%. research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/10300-shares-in-summit-midstream-partners-lp-smlp-acquired-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-updated-updated.html.

Summit Midstream Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.