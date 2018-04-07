$105.47 Million in Sales Expected for Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) will report $105.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoe's Kitchen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.98 million. Zoe's Kitchen reported sales of $90.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoe's Kitchen will report full year sales of $105.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $365.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $392.85 million to $394.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoe's Kitchen.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. Zoe's Kitchen had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZOES. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Zoe's Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other news, major shareholder Misada Capital Flagship Fund L purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,421,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen by 95.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZOES traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. 314,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 0.31. Zoe's Kitchen has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

About Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

