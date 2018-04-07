$108.50 Million in Sales Expected for DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) will post $108.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DCT Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.48 million. DCT Industrial Trust posted sales of $105.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will report full year sales of $108.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.94 million to $448.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $476.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $455.19 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DCT Industrial Trust.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.38). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. DCT Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $188,036.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $238,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. 321,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,461. DCT Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5,233.55, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$108.50 Million in Sales Expected for DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) This Quarter” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/108-50-million-in-sales-expected-for-dct-industrial-trust-inc-dct-this-quarter.html.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCT Industrial Trust (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.