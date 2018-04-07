1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.59 ($82.21).

DRI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €55.95 ($69.07). The company had a trading volume of 203,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($89.69).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

