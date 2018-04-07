$117.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) will report sales of $117.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.85 million and the lowest is $116.77 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $121.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $117.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.85 million to $482.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $497.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.67 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $132,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $254,273.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $396,945 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 431,513 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. 746,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,625. The firm has a market cap of $2,191.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

WARNING: “$117.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) This Quarter” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/117-95-million-in-sales-expected-for-tanger-factory-outlet-centers-skt-this-quarter.html.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.