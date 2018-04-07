1,313 Shares in Snap-on (SNA) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,847,000 after purchasing an additional 270,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,310 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $36,979,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $27,660,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,797 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,743 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $918,477.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,091 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $334,790.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $145.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8,539.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $140.83 and a 52 week high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.50 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that Snap-on will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,313 Shares in Snap-on (SNA) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/1313-shares-in-snap-on-sna-acquired-by-d-b-root-company-llc-updated-updated.html.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.