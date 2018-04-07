Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 151.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 629,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 378,809 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,993,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,571,000 after buying an additional 350,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,200,000 after buying an additional 308,139 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5,739.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 253,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 249,612 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $22,926.62, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/1324-shares-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-acquired-by-compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-updated-updated.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.