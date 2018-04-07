Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,892,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $804,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.5357 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

