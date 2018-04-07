Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 10.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,162,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $3,073,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,332. The firm has a market cap of $198,655.11, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

