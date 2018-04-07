$137.19 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $137.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.38 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $111.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $137.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $548.48 million to $566.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $570.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $579.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBU. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $2,764.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.75%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

