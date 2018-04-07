Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,612 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 286,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $7,496,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470,378 shares in the company, valued at $221,500,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Edward Mccormick purchased 5,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $109,901.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,769.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,327 shares of company stock valued at $340,744 and sold 522,675 shares valued at $13,636,726. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Sidoti raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.94, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $579.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

