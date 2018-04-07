1&1 Drillisch (DRI) PT Set at €75.00 by Goldman Sachs

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €55.95 ($69.07) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

