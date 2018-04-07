$177.37 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce sales of $177.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.32 million. Omnicell posted sales of $150.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $177.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.21 million to $790.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $879.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $867.46 million to $898.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 2.88%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Omnicell from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,663.80, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $361,903.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,147.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $25,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

