$188.38 Million in Sales Expected for MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce $188.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.90 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $183.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $188.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $696.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $708.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $717.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.73 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 40.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of MSG Networks stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. 328,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,846. The firm has a market cap of $1,701.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

MSG Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MSG Networks by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. AXA bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in MSG Networks by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

