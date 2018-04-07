$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 23.93%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 4,969,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,206.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $103.14 and a one year high of $125.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,595,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,294,444,000 after acquiring an additional 366,810 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 14,858,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,739,770,000 after acquiring an additional 524,967 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,815,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $915,058,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $380,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 160.7% during the third quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 2,916,094 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $329,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,529 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

