Delek Group Ltd. Takes Position in Total S.A. (TOT)

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 46.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Total by 14.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of TOT opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146,469.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Total S.A. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $59.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Total S.A. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7637 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Delek Group Ltd. Takes Position in Total S.A. (TOT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/20800-shares-in-total-sa-tot-purchased-by-delek-group-ltd-updated-updated.html.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.