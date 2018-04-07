Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,297,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 123,011 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 108,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DOL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 13,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,031. WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $54.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/20998-shares-in-wisdomtree-intl-largecap-div-fd-dol-purchased-by-ackerman-capital-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.