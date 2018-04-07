$217.97 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $217.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.97 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $197.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $217.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $794.00 million to $935.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $928.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $866.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

WPM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,474. The stock has a market cap of $9,024.15, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

