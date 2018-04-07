$223.52 Million in Sales Expected for La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) to announce sales of $223.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Quinta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.70 million. La Quinta reported sales of $234.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Quinta will report full year sales of $223.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $995.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La Quinta.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). La Quinta had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQ. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of La Quinta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of La Quinta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of La Quinta to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of La Quinta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La Quinta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE LQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,138. La Quinta has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2,265.87, a PE ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La Quinta by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,756,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La Quinta by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 556,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 82,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

