Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in Alibaba Group (BABA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,469,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,555 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,055,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,467,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,151,000 after acquiring an additional 519,382 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,563,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,750,000 after acquiring an additional 964,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,671,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,035,000 after acquiring an additional 383,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $441,978.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $206.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

