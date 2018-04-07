Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at $17,074,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at $12,734,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $79.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Life Advisors Takes $220,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/2727-shares-in-ishares-msci-eafe-growth-index-efg-purchased-by-financial-life-advisors-updated-updated.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.