Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $219,000 in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 535,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000.

IGR opened at $7.30 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

