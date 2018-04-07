$298.29 Million in Sales Expected for FNB Co. (FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $298.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for FNB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.96 million. FNB reported sales of $227.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FNB will report full-year sales of $298.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FNB.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. FNB had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of FNB in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of FNB in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FNB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other FNB news, Director Pamela A. Bena acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $38,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,477.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $86,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in FNB during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FNB during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FNB during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in FNB during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in FNB during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 4,242,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,412. The company has a market cap of $4,610.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. FNB has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. FNB’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

FNB Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

