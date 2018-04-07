Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Knoll Inc (KNL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Knoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Knoll by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 273,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knoll by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of Knoll by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 289,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Knoll by 63.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,029.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.01. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $316.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $50,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,913.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

