$306.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $306.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.20 million and the highest is $307.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $306.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.29 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 price target on Stitch Fix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 479,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,976. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 80,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $1,703,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $309,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,750 shares of company stock worth $6,608,224.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

