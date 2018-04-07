$308.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) will post sales of $308.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.81 million and the lowest is $298.70 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $357.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $308.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cardtronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 525,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,262. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan purchased 5,725 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $149,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 63,100 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $1,417,857.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 390,825 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,663. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 19.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

