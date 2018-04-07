Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes $437,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 410,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $152.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

