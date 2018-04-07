$314.97 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $314.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.70 million and the lowest is $310.80 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $317.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $314.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $1,350,242.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 77,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,704. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

