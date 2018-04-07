Green Square Capital LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.30.

Shares of EQM opened at $57.25 on Friday. EQT Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,716.45, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

