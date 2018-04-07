Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.18 Million in Autoliv (ALV) Stock

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $40,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray set a $124.00 target price on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $146.63. 564,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,302. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $96.08 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,080.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.11%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

