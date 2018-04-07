Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,086.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $80.72 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $41,614.80, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.27%.

In other news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $968,931.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 22,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,883,115.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,602.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,855 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,268. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

