$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to post $35.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the lowest is $34.49 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $33.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $35.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.59 million to $174.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $190.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $188.75 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on PRGX Global to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Victor A. Allums sold 38,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $347,121.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,701 shares of company stock worth $589,968. Insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 722,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 223,379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 271,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

