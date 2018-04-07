$352.50 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus (PLUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce sales of $352.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $349.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.80 million. ePlus posted sales of $332.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $352.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. ePlus had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $342.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,353,187.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $37,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,473 shares of company stock worth $1,631,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,529,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ePlus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ePlus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,083.84, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

