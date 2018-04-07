Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 362,497 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,782,294 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $129,288,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 196,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.84 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47,585.09, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $205,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $17,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,667 shares in the company, valued at $40,105,024.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,165 shares of company stock worth $48,681,806. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

