Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in 3M by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its stake in 3M by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target (down previously from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.25. 2,503,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,888. 3M has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130,217.98, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

