Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 41,139 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,500,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $81,059,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 715,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,621,000 after buying an additional 400,459 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,734,000 after buying an additional 341,999 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. 395,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.89. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,355.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 800,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

