4,368 Shares in Express Scripts (ESRX) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Express Scripts news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $279,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,054. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX opened at $67.88 on Friday. Express Scripts has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39,329.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

